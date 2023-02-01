Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 372,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,342. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,231 shares of company stock worth $10,878,207 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

