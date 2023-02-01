Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Public Storage by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.48. 82,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,633. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.08.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

