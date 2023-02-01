Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.42 EPS.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

