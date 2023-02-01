Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.16. 81,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,125. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

