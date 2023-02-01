Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.22

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4191330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
