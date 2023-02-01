Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.22

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4191330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.