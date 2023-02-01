Craig Hallum Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.05.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after buying an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after buying an additional 681,104 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

