Craig Jonathan Gulliford Buys 4,478 Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,106.09).

Creo Medical Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CREO opened at GBX 19.63 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.91. Creo Medical Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.86 ($2.21).

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

About Creo Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.