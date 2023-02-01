Craig Jonathan Gulliford Buys 4,478 Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,106.09).
Creo Medical Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CREO opened at GBX 19.63 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.91. Creo Medical Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.86 ($2.21).
About Creo Medical Group
