Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.73 and last traded at $132.62. Approximately 419,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 349,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 42,086.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 462,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,663,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Credicorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 354.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

