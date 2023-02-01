Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 EPS.
Credit Acceptance Stock Performance
NASDAQ CACC opened at $468.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance
In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.
