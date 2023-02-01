Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 EPS.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $468.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 84.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 464.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 598.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

