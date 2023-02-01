Creditcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.12 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $138.04 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000148 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
