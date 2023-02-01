Creditcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.12 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $138.04 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.