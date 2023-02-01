Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

