Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 608.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Alight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,888. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.