Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 30,026 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,082 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,413,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 439,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,782. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.