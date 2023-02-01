Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $294.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,352,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,527,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average of $287.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

