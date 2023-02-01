Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 464,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 327,343 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,538,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,480. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17.

