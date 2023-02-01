Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 80.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 223,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

