Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $400.00

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 399.01 ($4.93), with a volume of 107279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($4.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Crestchic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.50 million and a PE ratio of 2,347.06.

Crestchic Company Profile

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

