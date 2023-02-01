Critical Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for dELiA*s and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 32.95%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.59% 9.99% 7.16%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares dELiA*s and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.24 -$8.90 million ($0.06) -189.83

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats dELiA*s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

