Cronos (CRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.54 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $15.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00085517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

