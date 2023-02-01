CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -137.53 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

