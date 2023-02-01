CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.67

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $107.67, with a volume of 24014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

