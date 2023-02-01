Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,411 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

