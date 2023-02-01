Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $282.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

