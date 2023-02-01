Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,194,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 670,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 775,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 150,194 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

