Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.29.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.