Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

