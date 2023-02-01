Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

