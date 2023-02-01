Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2,115.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 151,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

