Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,036,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,440,000 after purchasing an additional 119,203 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.17. 482,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,932. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.