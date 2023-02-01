Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.85. 1,220,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.32. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

