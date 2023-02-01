Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 806,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,016,579. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

