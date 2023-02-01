Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences comprises 1.9% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 139,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

MRVI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 226,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,305. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

