Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $785.05 million and approximately $93.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00407730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28619656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,894,499,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,573,168 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

