CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. 1,104,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.