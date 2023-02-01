CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $144,873.94 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00399407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.13 or 0.28035397 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00587727 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.