D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

