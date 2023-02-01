Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.50. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 602,695 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

