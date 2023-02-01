Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 10%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 201,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 909,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

