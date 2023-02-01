David L. Nunes Sells 20,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RYN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. 386,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after purchasing an additional 728,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,515,000 after buying an additional 557,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,448,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

