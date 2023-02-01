Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

