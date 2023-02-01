Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 1,345,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

