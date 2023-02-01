Davis R M Inc. Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $21.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 99,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

