Davis R M Inc. Purchases 6,726 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $91,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.27. 1,080,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,217. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average of $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

