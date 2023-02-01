Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $223.58. 113,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,673. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

