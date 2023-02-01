Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $237.70. 344,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

