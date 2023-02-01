Davis R M Inc. Sells 15,311 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

