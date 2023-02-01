Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STZ traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 324,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

