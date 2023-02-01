Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $61,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

American Tower stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.30. 436,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

