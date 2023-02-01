Dawn Protocol Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003128 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.83 million and $3.88 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00399168 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.31 or 0.28020249 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00588432 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

