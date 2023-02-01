Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $421.97. The stock had a trading volume of 369,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.51 and a 200 day moving average of $388.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.